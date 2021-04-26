Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has been left baffled by Sunrisers Hyderabad’s decision to not bat Jonny Bairstow in the Super Over against Delhi Capitals. Bairstow had scored a free-flowing knock of 38 runs off just 18 balls while opening the innings with skipper David Warner during the run-chase of 160 runs.

The right-hander was able to hit the ground running and took the attack to the opposition bowlers. However, Bairstow surprisingly wasn’t the first choice batsman for SRH in the Super Over. The Orange Army decided to open with captain David Warner and Kane Williamson, who scored an unbeaten knock of 66 runs off 51 balls to help his team level the score. Warner and Williamson could only score seven runs in the Super Over, which Delhi Capitals chased down.

Sehwag believes unless Bairstow was in the toilet, it is difficult to understand SRH’s decision. The former swashbuckling opener took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

https://twitter.com/virendersehwag/status/1386383873588662278?s=20

The post read as, “Unless Bairstow was in the toilet, can’t get why would he not be your first choice in a #SuperOver when he scored 38 of 18 in the main innings and looked the cleanest hitter. Baffling, Hyderabad fought well but have only themselves to blame for strange decisions. #SRHvsDC”.

Jonny Bairstow has been in good form and he is also striking the ball cleanly. The right-hander from England could have made the difference in the Super Over but he was not backed by the team management.

Meanwhile, SRH did a fine job in getting to 159 runs after Kane Williamson played a classy knock. After Bairstow’s dismissal, Williamson didn’t get much support from the other end as SRH middle-order once again failed to deliver the goods. It was Jagadeesha Suchith, playing his maiden match for SRH, who provided the finishing touches as he scored a little cameo of 6-ball 14.