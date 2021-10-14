Sharjah: It was celebrations in the KKR camp as Rahul Tripathi held his nerves and smashed Ravichandran Ashwin for a six off the penultimate ball of the game on Wednesday. Once Tripathi’s hit sailed over the ropes, the KKR boys sprinted in the ground to celebrate the win with their hero of the night, Rahul. It looked strange as Venkatesh Iyer ran on the field and hugged Tripathi wearing chappals. After the game, Iyer explained why he was in his chappals.

Iyer said in a video posted by KKR social media team: “Fifty celebrations, I don’t celebrate a lot. My ways are different and there was a task in hand to score more runs and get the team through. So it is just a thumbs up and get back to work again. But I really celebrated when Tripathi hit that six because we desperately needed that big hit. I couldn’t control my emotions and ran through in with my chappals and just hugged him.”

Iyer – who has been a key player for the side in the UAE leg – gave fans a glimpse of his thought process when he went in to bat. He added: “I was not chasing 136, I just went out there and wanted to bat. I wanted to play six overs and then see what the situation was. That thought brought the best and hopefully, I keep going.”

Iyer put on an important stand of 96 with Shubman Gill at the top of the order to lay the platform for the chase. He scored 55 off 41 balls. His innings were laced with three sixes and four boundaries.