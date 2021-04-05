With days to go for the Indian Premier League, the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) has offered Pondicherry as an IPL venue on Monday as an alternative to COVID-19-hit Mumbai. P. Damodaran, a former secretary of CAP, who also takes most of the calls has written to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah and made the proposal.

Damodaran’s letter read: “Please consider Pondicherry also as one the alternative venues for the IPL in case of an emergency. We have great facilities and the wickets are ready too. We have nice hotels and a good airport. ”

“If the IPL teams stay in the Mahabalipuram Beach Resorts, it would be a one-hour distance each between that place and the Chepauk in Chennai, CAP Stadium in Pondicherry,” Damodaran told TOI.