Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli got hit on his face while he dropped a crucial catch of Krunal Pandya in the opening match of IPL 14 against Mumbai Indians on Friday. Kohli, who is one of the fittest players in world cricket, dropped a sitter at a crucial situation of the game as the ball hit under his right eye.

It was the 19th over of the game when Pandya slammed Kyle Jamieson’s ball hard towards the long-off where Kohli who was standing inside the circle adjusts a bit to pick the catch but failed miserably. However, Krunal wasn’t able to do much damage with the bat and was departed on just 7.

Kohli’s eye got swelled up after few minutes but the RCB skipper continued to stay in the middle for fielding.

Before the drop Kohli had a decent day on the field as with his athletic effort the RCB skipper dismissed Rohit with a sharp through to send him back to the pavilion without doing much damage.

Rohit was dismissed on just 19 as a miscommunication between him and Chris Lynn in the middle helped RCB to get their first breakthrough in the mega IPL

On the last ball of the 4th over, Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a tight delivery on which Lynn pushed it towards covers where Kohli collected it fast. Rohit ran for a run without much communication with his partner as the RCB skipper threw the ball towards the bowler’s end to run him out. Also Read – Virat Kohli Gives Up

In the mega opening contest, RCB restricted Mumbai for a moderate total of 165/7 in 20 overs after skipper Kohli opted to bowl. Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers for Bangalore as he claimed five wickets. While newly recruit Kyle Jamieson also impressed many with his disciplined bowling as he gave only 27 runs in the 4 overs and also claimed a crucial wicket of Suryakumar Yadav.