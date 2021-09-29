Abu Dhabi: Defending champions Mumbai Indians scraped through against Punjab Kings on Tuesday at Abu Dhabi by six wickets to end their three-match winless streak. With starting to fall in place for MI, there is one concern that still lingers. Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has not been in good form and that is something he would like to rectify in the upcoming matches.

Ex-India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Ajay Jadeja opined on his poor run of form and reckoned every player goes through such a phase and are confident that he will bounce back.

“It’s simple for SKY. His game hasn’t changed in a matter of a couple of days. The gap between bat and pad is never a concern for him because that’s his strength. He just needs to relax. I’m sure every player goes through this phase,” Ajay Jadeja said while speaking on Star Sports.

Sehwag reckoned of Suryakumar gets runs in the next game, people will forget about what happened in the past.

“Any player can go through a lack of form. If he scores runs in the next game and leads his team to victory, people will forget this bad spell of four matches. The team management could have made the call to drop him instead of Kishan,” Sehwag said.

Suryakumar was dismissed for a golden duck versus Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians, who beat PBKS on Tuesday, will next face the Delhi Capitals (DC) on October 2nd and they would need to win that to stay in contention for a playoff finish.