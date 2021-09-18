New Delhi: Veteran India opener Virender Sehwag picked four cricketers he will be intently watching during the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The mega T20 extravaganza is scheduled to resume from September 19 in the UAE with Mumbai Indians clashing against Chennai Super Kings. All the players will be looking forward to displaying their skills and get ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the cash-rich league.

Sehwag, who himself was one of the most explosive batsmen of his era, picked four young cricketers he would look forward to watching in the cash-rich league. The 42-year-old named flamboyant Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan as his first choice amongst the four, while picked Devdutt Padikkal his man.

“My first choice will be I.shan Kishan followed by Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson. These four I will be intently watching. I have loved Devdutt’s batting and if I have to pick one amongst the four, he is my man,” Sehwag told PTI.

Sehwag also made some bold claims and said Padikkal might be drafted in the T20 World Cup as ICC allows a window to make changes into the squad

“Who knows, if he does well, he might be drafted in as that Indian top-order for the T20 World Cup,” he added.

“100%. We have around seven matches minimum left for the teams. That means you still have a platform to perform and those who are on the fringes could still impress the Indian selectors who would be watching the tournament closely. “Since ICC allows a window to change teams, I will not be surprised if there are some changes in the original squad,” Sehwag said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will resume their Indian Premier League 2021 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on 20th September.