Sharjah: Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to wait for another year for IPL glory as the Virat Kohli-led side lost to 2-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets in a close game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Batting first, RCB managed to put up 138 on the board but fell just short defending the total. Bangalore’s star Australian batsman, Glen Maxwell was furious after the match due to the repeated abuse hurled by fans towards one of his teammates.

Maxwell who had a brilliant IPL 2021 didn’t fire in the Eliminator match against KKR. The Australian took to twitter and addressed some of the ‘garbage’ that has been flowing in the social media and also thanked the ‘real’ fans for having their back through and thin.

”Some of the garbage that has been flowing in social media is absolutely disgusting ! We are human beings who are giving our best each and everyday. Try being a decent person maybe instead of spreading abuse…,” the former Punjab Kings Batter lashed out at fans.

‘Thankyou to the REAL fans who shared love and appreciation for the players giving their all !”, he added.

It’s not really revealed by the Australian, at whom all the abuses were hurled but fans are expecting Dan Christian who went for 29 runs in 1.4 overs, conceding three back to sixes off Sunil Narine which eventually turned the game in KKR’s favour. Dan Christian even took to Instagram and addressed about the incident.

Glenn Maxwell may be referring to the abusive/bad comments Dan Christian & his partner are getting. People please stop, its just a game.. pic.twitter.com/kwdI971BrN Jeev (@CricketJeevi) October 11, 2021

”If you comment abuse on one of my teammates/friends social media with negative/abusive rubbish, you will be blocked by everyone. What is the point of being a terrible person ? There is no excuse !!!”, he concluded.