Sunrisers Hyderabad has had a horrid start to their IPL 2021 campaign, as they have lost all the three matches they have played thus far. The David Warner-led team is currently the solitary team, which hasn’t yet ticked the win box in the lucrative T20 league.

We take a lot at some of the areas due to which SRH have struggled:

1. Brittle Middle Order – Hyderabad’s middle-order has been their Achilles Heel. After Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, there is a lack of experience in the middle, which has led to their downfall. Young players like Virat Singh, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar and Abhishek Sharma have so far failed to grab their opportunities. They don’t have a lot of experience under their belt and it has been conspicuous with they have played.

Ergo, Sunrisers Hyderabad will want that their talisman Kane Williamson to recover from his elbow injury, so that he can bolster the middle-order. Williamson will add value to SRH’s bleak middle-order as he has all the experience under his belt and he can guide the youngsters on the right track.

2. Bowling battery over-reliance on Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan – While Rashid Khan has bowled parsimonious spells in all three matches, Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn’t been at his absolute best, like he was in the limited-overs series against England. Kumar has taken a beating in two out of three matches and David Warner hasn’t quite received the balance from other bowlers.

3. Inability to close out the match from shoo-in positions – Sunrisers have failed to win the crucial stages of the matches. The Orange Army were 90-2 while chasing 151 against defending champions Mumbai Indians but lost their last eight wickets for only 47 runs. Moreover, SRH were 115-2 against RCB but failed to chase down 150 runs as they lost wickets in a cluster.

4. Too many changes – SRH went on to press the panic buttons as they made as many four changes to their playing XI in the match against Mumbai Indians, out of which only one was a forced change. The youngsters haven’t been able to grab their opportunities and they will aim to come up with a better effort.