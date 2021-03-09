New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of their upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh due to an elbow injury. Williamson has a tear in his left elbow which has been bothering him for some time forcing him take take rest.

There were already speculations around his participation in the Bangladesh ODIs due to his IPL commitments. However, New Zealand coach Gary Stead has said that the injury won’t affect Williamson’s IPL season as he’s expected to be fit in time to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad with the tournament getting underway from April 9.

“It’s likely in about three weeks that Kane will be pretty close to being right up ready to go so that fits in with the time frames around the start of the IPL,” Stead was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “We’ll keep talking with him and Sunrisers Hyderabad as well and just making sure he is 100% before he starts again.”

New Zealand are also aiming to keep their captain fit for the upcoming events including Test tour of England and the ICC T20 World Cup in India later this year. “We’ve got a huge year of cricket ahead with an England Test tour and ICC World Test Championship Final first up in May and June, and we want to make sure we have Kane fit and firing for that,” Stead said.

“We will certainly miss his class and leadership in the upcoming Bangladesh series, but his omission will no doubt present an opportunity for someone else when the ODI squad is named,” he added.

Stead wants Williamson to remain free of any major issue that may keep him away from cricket for a long period of time considering the high-profile series New Zealand are to play in 2021.

“What we want Kane to do be able to do is bat pain free and bat for long periods of time. We’ve taken that view, looking after him after making sure his body is in the best condition it can be is paramount for us. I don’t expect there will be any long term problems with this, just this period of rest is what he needs right now,” he said.

He continued, “Kane loves playing for his country – so it hasn’t been an easy decision to step back. A batsman’s front elbow is crucial to his game and with the injury not improving it was clear something needed to be done.”