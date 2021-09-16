After missing out to find a place in the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 next month, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is motivated and ‘pumped up’ to do well for his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second phase of Indian Premier League (IPL), starting September 19. Struggling with poor form, Chahal was not picked in the 15-member India squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

However, taking heart from the snub, the 31-year-old Chahal said that he is pumped up for IPL’s resumption and will do everything possible to maintain RCB’s good position in the points table. “Obviously, the feeling was good. The heat was okay, I am happy with the way I bowled. I am pumped up, we are in a good position in the points table and we have a very good chance to stay at the top of the table. When you bowl well in the nets, you always feel good. I can say that the old Yuzi is back,” said Chahal in a video posted on the official YouTube channel of RCB.

Before the IPL 2021 season got suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RCB had reached the third position in the points table with 10 points from seven matches.

In the seven matches he played for the RCB, Chahal picked only four wickets at an economy of 8.26 and average of 47.80.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.