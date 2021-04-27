Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Adam Zampa and fast bowler Kane Richardson have been left stranded in Mumbai after the Australian government suspended all the flights from India. Zampa and Richardson both decided to leave the team’s bio-bubble and return back to Australia on Monday amid the growing concerns of Covid-19.

Zampa and Richardson took the decision after Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Andrew Tye also decided to fly back to Australia. While Tye was able to fly before the Australian government imposed the ban on flights from India, Zampa and Richardson are still in Mumbai, where both of them are living in a hotel near the airport. On the other hand, RCB has now moved to Ahmedabad, where they will play their next set of matches.

A CA official has told Cricbuzz that the board has asked the government whether both Zampa and Richardson can be given the exception to travel to Australia. The board is working with the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) and DFAT (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) to make an arrangement for the same.

“We are trying to see if the government does give us the go-ahead to bring the players back. If we get the nod, it’s all pretty straightforward. But if not, we’ll be working with the ACA and BCCI to make sure they’re in a secure environment,” the spokesperson said.

CA spokesperson revealed that the Australian players, commentators and coaches are determined to see through the IPL 2021.

“Those who were very unsure about going had opted out even before the tournament began. We’ve now seen some of them withdraw in the last few days. We are constantly in touch with all the players, support staff members and commentators there as well as the ACA and as far as now, they are keen on seeing the tournament out,” the spokesperson added.

If Cricket Australia won’t be able to come up with a solution, Zampa and Richardson could be forced to stay in Mumbai till May 15, when the temporary ban is set to end. Furthermore, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier said that the Australian cricketers will need to return back to home on their own.

Morrison said, “It’s done on vulnerability. And they’ve travelled there privately under those arrangements. This wasn’t part of an Australian tour and they’re under their own resources and they’ll be using those resources, I’m sure, to see them returned to Australia in accordance with our own arrangements.”