New Delhi: Former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra was full of praises for Rajasthan Royals last minute overseas buys in the IPL mega auction 2022. It was a spectacular strategy from Royals to get Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham and Daryl Mitchell back to back in last 5 minutes of the auction.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra compared this to Carlos Braithwaite 4 back to back sixes against Ben Stokes in the 2016 T20 World cup final.

“The way they picked four overseas players in the last five minutes, it was like Carlos Braithwaite hitting four sixes. That was the killer, what a beautiful job they did to get Coulter Nile, Rassie, Neesham as well as Daryl Mitchell. There are no issues of availability for this team.”

Chopra also praised RR’s strategy to go after the Assam all-rounder Riyan Parag in the mega auction. Describing the situation, the 44-year old said – “Known devil is better than the unknown one.” He also said – “The big question that is always there with this team is what do they see in Riyan Parag that they go behind him. If you isolate him as a cricketer, you can get better options. But when you think logically, he is the best youngster around as others who played for RR like Lomror and Tewatia were sold for a hefty fee. But the number at which he bats, there are really not many options. Known devil is better than the unknown one maybe.”

RR Squad

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Rassie van der Dussen, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Kariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen , Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Daryll Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Anunay Singh, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham.