Mumbai: Amid the rising number of Covid cases in India, the BCCI may be forced to take precautions to make the cash-rich IPL happen. While some reports suggested that the Indian board despite wanting to host the tournament in India is also looking into overseas venues as backup options.

Now, a TOI report claims that the BCCI is thinking of shifting the entire tournament to Maharashtra. Not only does the city have four cricket stadiums but the league in one city also reduces the travel for the players.

Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra reckons it is a good idea and that would ensure the tournament takes place in a safe environment. Chopra said on his Youtube channel: “The entire IPL can happen on four grounds when you staged it in only three grounds in the UAE – Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Then Maharashtra has four grounds – DY Patil, CCI, Wankhede Stadium and Pune. So you can stage it there, that must be on the table.”

He also felt that BCCI – from its past experiences – has learned that too much travel is not good and hence Maharashtra is a good option. He added: “If we have got a learning from the last IPL, it is that you cannot be ambitious, you cannot travel. If you are going to travel too much, then you are flirting with danger, do not do that.”