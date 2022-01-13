Mumbai: Not long back there were reports of new franchise Lucknow closing in on Afghanistan’s ace spinner Rashid Khan but in a new twist – reports suggest that – he could be going to Ahmedabad. Calling it a ‘heist’, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra opined on the move.

On his Youtube channel, Chopra gave his take on all the reported stars who are likely to go to Ahmedabad like Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and Rashid: “The news has come that Hardik Pandya is going to become the captain of the Ahmedabad franchise. There are talks of Ishan Kishan and Rashid Khan as well. That means Rashid Khan is not going to Lucknow, that’s a bit of a heist, in my opinion. The expectation was that Rahul and Rashid Khan will be there, but he is not there.”