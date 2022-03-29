Mumbai: The game went down to the wire, but Gujarat Titans held their nerves to emerge on to with a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants on Monday in the battle of the debutantes. Chasing 159 to win, the Titans found themselves in a spot of bother at 78 for four when Matthew Wade departed. But then, Abhinav Manohar and Rahul Tewatia kept their cool to take the Titans over the line in the 159 chase.

While Manohar remained unbeaten on a quickfire 15* off seven balls, Tewatia too carried his bat through as he remained unbeaten on 40*/ off 24 balls. After the game, Hardik was all praise for the two. “Manohar is some talent to look at with the talent he has. He is someone who you are going to hear about in the future. Tewatia was sensational as well,” Hardik said after the win.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami, bowling brilliantly and in the channel, claimed three wickets for 10 runs in his first spell that wrecked Lucknow Super Giants’ innings. Though they recovered from a precarious 29/4 riding on half-centuries from experienced batter Depak Hooda (55) and debutant Ayush Badoni (54), the 158/6 they managed in their allotted 20 overs was below-par for this surface and the Gujarat Titans batting. Shami eventually finished with 25/3 from his four overs.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 158/6 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 55, Ayush Badoni 54, Krunal Pandya 21*; Mohd Shami 3/25, Varun Aaron 2/45) lost to Gujarat Titans 161/5 in 19.4 overs (Matthew Wade 30, Hardik Pandya 33, David Miler 30, Rahul Tewatia 40 not out; Dushmantha Chameera 2/22).