Ahmedabad: In a latest development leading to IPL finals, BCCI has given green signal to closing ceremony scheduled on Sunday at the Narendra Modi stadium. It is noted that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Musician AR Rahman will grace the ceremony with their performances.

If reports are to be believed, Jharkhand’s famous Chhau Dance will also feature in the ceremony. The BCCI has even finalised a 10-member team of Jharkhand’s Chhau Dance for the closing ceremony.

It has been learned that the cultural ceremony, is scheduled to start at 1830 hrs and will run for 50 minutes. The toss will be held at 19:30 hrs and the match will start 30 minutes later.

Earlier, the BCCI also stated that a ‘Request for Proposal’ document would be available for Rs 1 lakh.

“The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for staging the Closing Ceremony of IPL 2022, through a tender process,” the Indian board was quoted as saying earlier.

The opening and closing ceremonies were regular features of the IPL in its first decade. But, it was discontinued under the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) regime for three years which the current dispensation followed for the first two years of its charge.

Continuing a similar process, no opening ceremony took place when IPL 2022 started on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the decision to hold the closing ceremony was taken at an Apex Council meeting later. The BCCI even invited bids from reputed entities for staging the closing ceremony of IPL 2022, through a tender process.