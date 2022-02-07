New Delhi: The Ahmedabad IPL franchise, owned by CVC Capital, announced their IPL name on Monday as ‘Ahmedabad Titans’ ahead of the IPL Mega Auction which will run from Feb 12-13 in Bengaluru.

The Gujarat-based franchise earlier announced on their post from 4th Feb on social media site, Twitter that today they’ll be unveiling the name as well as the logo of the new Indian Premier League team.

CVC Capital won the rights for Ahmedabad Titans for 5625 crores and have already acquired the services of Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Afghanistan leggy, Rashid Khan as their first three key players of the team.

‘From Today We are Officially Called as Ahmedabad Titans,’ the official account of the IPL newbie tweeted on Twitter. The logo will also be unveiled in a later part of the day.

Former India international, Ashish Nehra will be the head coach of the team. He’ll be teaming up with Gary Kirsten who’ll be the mentor and ex England international, Vikram Solanki will act as Director of Cricket.

Hardik Pandya is given the opportunity to lead the team and he is eager to replicate the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, when it comes to captaincy.

As far his bowling his concerned he has made it clear that the team is aware of his position and it will be a surprise for everyone, whether he’ll bowl or not in the 15th edition of the IPL.