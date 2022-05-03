Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders brought an end to their five-match losing streak on Monday by defeating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets at the Wankhede stadium. Despite the win, ex-India star Ajay Jadeja slammed the KKR management for dropping Venkatesh Iyer against the Royals. Jadeja reckoned this sets the wrong precedence for Indian cricket which is not healthy.

“There will always be a debate regarding selection. But if you start dropping players of the Indian team after just a handful of matches then you will set a very bad precedent for Indian cricket,” Jadeja told Cricbuzz.

Jadeja also went on to ask if that is the case, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not lived up to the expectations as well.

“If you talk about performance then Virat Kohli didn’t have much till the last game, Rohit Sharma hasn’t performed much, a lot of players haven’t performed well. It’s almost impossible that players would perform in every match. I’m talking about Indian cricket’s perspective. It’s not that KKR’s team doesn’t have promising young talent,” he added.