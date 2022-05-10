Mumbai: Mumbai Indians co-owner Akash Ambani seemed to be in utter disbelief after Rohit Sharma’s controversial dismissal against Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil stadium on Monday. Chasing 166 to win, Mumbai was hoping to get off to a decent start but that did not happen as Rohit was sent packing early. Rohit tried to flick Tim Southee off his hips, but unfortunately the ball came off his thighs and Sheldon Jackson took a low catch. The bowler appealed and the umpire referred it. A spike was seen on the UltraEdge and Rohit was adjudged out.

Soon after that, replays on the giant screen clearly revealed that the UltraEdge showed spikes even before the ball came close to the bat. Rohit was gutted and so was the co-owner. Here is the video of what transpired: