<strong>SRH vs DC, TATA IPL 2022 - Match 50:</strong> Delhi Capitals (DC) opening batter <strong>David Warner took the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowlers</strong> to the cleaners on Thursday at the <strong>Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.</strong> Warner showed his class as remained unbeaten en route to his knock of <strong>92 off 58 balls</strong> that was laced with 1<strong>2 fours and three sixes.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Former India &amp; DC spinner <strong>Amit Mishra</strong> took to Twitter to hail Warner's innings. <p></p> <p></p>"That's why they say "sometimes letting things go is an act of far greater power than hanging on". Well played David Warner. #SRHvDC #TATAIPL2022," tweeted Mishra after <strong>Warner's knock vs SRH.</strong> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">That's why they say "sometimes letting things go is an act of far greater power than hanging on". Well played David Warner. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SRHvDC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SRHvDC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/aAO67YZmau">pic.twitter.com/aAO67YZmau</a></p> <p></p> Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) <a href="https://twitter.com/MishiAmit/status/1522243970063269888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Warner and the <strong>SRH management</strong> were reportedly not on the same page last season, following which the <strong>former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain</strong> was released by the franchise. DC picked up Warner in the <strong>IPL 2022 mega-auctions held in Bengaluru</strong> in the month of February for <strong> 6.25 crore</strong>, which many reckon to be a steal, given what the Australian brings to the table. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, sent in to bat first on a good batting surface, Delhi lost opener <strong>Mandeep Singh</strong> early and found themselves in a spot of bother, having lost captain <strong>Rishabh Pant</strong> and all-rounder <strong>Mitchell Marsh</strong> in quick succession with the team score less than 100. <p></p> <p></p>Warner held the innings together without compromising on his strike rate as <strong>Rovman Powell (67 off 35)</strong> from the other end played a brilliant cameo to take <strong>DC to a winning score of 207 for 3</strong> at the end of their <strong>20 overs</strong>. Hyderabad tried their best to chase down the mammoth total but other than <strong>Nicholas Pooran (62 off 34) and Aiden Makram (42 off 25)</strong>, no other batter looked threatening to take the match. <p></p> <p></p><strong>DC won the match by 21 runs</strong> and stand <strong>fifth</strong> in the latest <strong>IPL points table</strong>. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;