Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant is making media waves for all the wrong reasons. The end of the match with Rajasthan Royals, in what was largely a humdinger, was a shame to say the least. Not least for the fact that the umpires made a complete howler of what should have been a decision that was at least reviewed. But that factor notwithstanding, Rishabh Pant still needs to understand the difference between a board recognised match and a bout of gully cricket. While Delhi Capitals (DC) have a lot of sympathy, there is no going back on that what Pant did was wrong.

Needing 36 off six deliveries, DC suddenly found hope through Rovman Powell as the burly West Indian carted compatriot Obed McCoy for two sixes off the first two deliveries of the over.

The third ball too sensationally went for a six, even as Powell himself and the entire DC dugout was on their feet, demanding a no-ball for the delivery being above waist-high. The umpires however didn’t think so.

This is where it should have ended. Good decision or bad, that was the verdict on the field.

But no. Pant took it upon himself to stand at the edge of the field and initially castigate the officials. They then asked the two batsmen Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to walk off the field.

DC assistant coach Shane Watson approached the skipper and seemingly asked him to simmer down. Watson himself had been insistent that it was a no-ball but didn’t take it any further.

Pant however, had other plans. He sent the other assistant coach, Pravin Amre, on to the field to argue the point with the umpires, to no avail.

After the match resumed, DC failed to capitalise on the initial three sixes and went down by 15 runs.

But Pant had a lot to say to the umpires, along with the rest of the team, even as they walked off.

One can understand Pant’s frustrations. For one, it was a nightmare for the side on the field, with Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal and RR skipper Sanju Samson destroying the bowling. Pant was livid by the end of the inning as bowler after bowler seeming went against the planned line of attack and was punished.

Then DC never really got off the ground irrespective some attempts by the batters. So, by the time the last over came, they had given up.

Then Powell went to town, and hopes were up, only to be dashed by a dubious umpiring call.

One wonders what would have happened if the match hadn’t stopped for so long at 19.3 overs. Powell was in a zone, and one never knows where he’d hit the next one. But that interruption, and his getting tangled with the officials and being asked to walk off couldn’t possibly have done much for his focus. The loss was DC’s.

Pant may be the wronged party, but he was wrong. You cannot try and bully a situation with arms akimbo and teeth bared. This is not, as we said earlier, gully cricket where you can send in a sidekick to argue with the umpires. Sooner he learns this, the better it will be for Indian cricket’s potential future captain.