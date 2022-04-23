<strong>Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant</strong> is making media waves for all the wrong reasons. The end of the match with <strong>Rajasthan Royals</strong>, in what was largely a humdinger, was a shame to say the least. Not least for the fact that the umpires made a complete howler of what should have been a decision that was at least reviewed. But that factor notwithstanding, <strong>Rishabh Pant</strong> still needs to understand the difference between <strong>a board recognised match and a bout of gully cricket.</strong> While Delhi Capitals (DC) have a lot of sympathy, there is no going back on that what Pant did was wrong. <p></p> <p></p>Needing<strong> 36 off six deliveries</strong>, DC suddenly found hope through <strong>Rovman Powell</strong> as the burly West Indian carted compatriot <strong>Obed McCoy</strong> for two sixes off the first two deliveries of the over. <p></p> <p></p>The third ball too sensationally went for a six, even as Powell himself and the entire DC dugout was on their feet, demanding a no-ball for the delivery being above waist-high. The umpires however didn't think so. <p></p> <p></p>This is where it should have ended. Good decision or bad, that was the verdict on the field. <p></p> <p></p>But no. Pant took it upon himself to stand at the edge of the field and initially castigate the officials. They then asked the two batsmen <strong>Powell and Kuldeep Yadav</strong> to walk off the field. <p></p> <p></p>DC assistant coach <strong>Shane Watson</strong> approached the skipper and seemingly asked him to simmer down. Watson himself had been insistent that it was a no-ball but didn't take it any further. <p></p> <p></p>Pant however, had other plans. He sent the other assistant coach, <strong>Pravin Amre</strong>, on to the field to argue the point with the umpires, to no avail. <p></p> <p></p>After the match resumed, DC failed to capitalise on the initial three sixes and went down by 15 runs. <p></p> <p></p>But Pant had a lot to say to the umpires, along with the rest of the team, even as they walked off. <p></p> <p></p>One can understand Pant's frustrations. For one, it was a nightmare for the side on the field, with <strong>Jos Buttler</strong>, <strong>Devdutt Padikkal</strong> and RR skipper <strong>Sanju Samson</strong> destroying the bowling. Pant was livid by the end of the inning as bowler after bowler seeming went against the planned line of attack and was punished. <p></p> <p></p>Then DC never really got off the ground irrespective some attempts by the batters. So, by the time the last over came, they had given up. <p></p> <p></p>Then Powell went to town, and hopes were up, only to be dashed by a dubious umpiring call. <p></p> <p></p>One wonders what would have happened if the match hadn't stopped for so long at 19.3 overs. <strong>Powell was in a zone</strong>, and one never knows where he'd hit the next one. But that interruption, and his getting tangled with the officials and being asked to walk off<strong> couldn't possibly have done much for his focus.</strong> <strong>The loss was DC's</strong>. <p></p> <p></p>Pant may be the wronged party, but he was wrong. You cannot try and<strong> bully a situation with arms akimbo and teeth bared.</strong> This is not, as we said earlier, <strong>gully cricket where you can send in a sidekick to argue with the umpires.</strong> Sooner he learns this, the better it will be for <strong>Indian cricket's potential future captain.</strong>