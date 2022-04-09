Mumbai: Anuj Rawat’s 66 off 47 balls powered RCB to their third win in four games against MI on Saturday in Pune. His innings was laced with six sixes and two boundaries. Chasing 152 to win, Rawat took his time – settled in and then got the runs at a brisk pace. The 22-year-old also bagged the man of the match for his heroics.

At the presentation, he admitted that he is enjoying himself in the company of Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis at the RCB dressing room.

“It feels great to score runs in a winning match. I was just following the process. I was not able to connect in other games, today did it well. Hope for many more to come. RCB team has given us confidence but they have backed me even when I couldn’t finish the game. Enjoying the company of Virat bhaiya and Faf,” he said at the post-match presentation.