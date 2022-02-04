Bengaluru: Days ahead of the much-awaited IPL mega auction, 2021 Purple cap-winner Harshal Patel has lavished praise on ex-RCB captain Virat Kohli. Patel recalled how Kohli had sent him a text once he had got traded by RCB. The medium-pacer also went on to reveal Kohli had told him that he would play all the games.

Patel recalls those words of Kohli and how it motivated him.

“I looked at it as a great opportunity. Every time something like this happens, there’s uncertainty. You can hope for the best and see how you can contribute best. The moment I was traded, Virat messaged me saying, “You’re going to play all the games.” That gave me a lot of confidence – that here’s a captain who is giving you that assurance. I had enough confidence that if I got opportunities, I’d make the most of it,” Harshal told ESPNCricinfo.