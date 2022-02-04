<strong>Bengaluru:</strong> Days ahead of the much-awaited IPL mega auction, 2021 Purple cap-winner Harshal Patel has lavished praise on ex-RCB captain Virat Kohli. Patel recalled how Kohli had sent him a text once he had got traded by RCB. The medium-pacer also went on to reveal Kohli had told him that he would play all the games. <p></p> <p></p>Patel recalls those words of Kohli and how it motivated him. <p></p> <p></p>"I looked at it as a great opportunity. Every time something like this happens, there's uncertainty. You can hope for the best and see how you can contribute best. The moment I was traded, Virat messaged me saying, "You're going to play all the games." That gave me a lot of confidence - that here's a captain who is giving you that assurance. I had enough confidence that if I got opportunities, I'd make the most of it," Harshal told ESPNCricinfo.