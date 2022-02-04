Chennai: For most, playing under MS Dhoni is a dream and ex-Rajasthan Royal star Chetan Sakariya is no different. The young left-arm pacer has expressed his desire to play for Chennai Super Kings days ahead of the IPL mega auction. Hailing the CSK captain, Sakariya reckons his game would improve if he plays under Dhoni.

“The last auction changed my life. My dream is to play under MS Dhoni. He has helped so many bowlers evolve. And to pick his brain, watch him prepare, can take my game to a different level,” Sakariya told News9.

“Dhoni is any bowler’s dream and it will be surreal to play and learn under him. I would love to play under him if I get a chance. But of course, I will give my best in whichever team I go to.”