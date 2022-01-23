<strong>Kerala:</strong> If Harbhajan Singh can get a buyer at 39, why not Sreesanth at 38? Well yes, the counter-argument is - Sreesanth is a pacer while Harbhajan is a spinner. The Kerala-born pacer made headlines when he put his name for auction in the upcoming mega-auction for a base price of Rs 50 lakh. So, will he find a bidder? Well, that is difficult, but you just never know... <p></p> <p></p><em>What does Sreesanth bring to the table? </em> <p></p> <p></p>He could be the perfect surprise package if any franchise wants to unleash him and surprise the opposition as he has not been playing regular cricket. <p></p> <p></p>He brings experience, the experience of Indian pitches. He is a two-time World Cup winner, surely that stands out in his CV. He may not do a lot of bowling, but even in the dugout - he would be an asset to have for the abundance of knowledge he brings. The aggressive pacer can groom and guide young talent and that is priceless. <p></p> <p></p>Who are the franchises who could place a bid for the senior Indian pace bowler? <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;