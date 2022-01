IPL 2022 Auction: KKR to CSK; Franchises Who Could Contemplate Bidding For 2-Time World Cup-Winner Sreesan

Kerala: If Harbhajan Singh can get a buyer at 39, why not Sreesanth at 38? Well yes, the counter-argument is – Sreesanth is a pacer while Harbhajan is a spinner. The Kerala-born pacer made headlines when he put his name for auction in the upcoming mega-auction for a base price of Rs 50 lakh. So, will he find a bidder? Well, that is difficult, but you just never know…

What does Sreesanth bring to the table?

He could be the perfect surprise package if any franchise wants to unleash him and surprise the opposition as he has not been playing regular cricket.

He brings experience, the experience of Indian pitches. He is a two-time World Cup winner, surely that stands out in his CV. He may not do a lot of bowling, but even in the dugout – he would be an asset to have for the abundance of knowledge he brings. The aggressive pacer can groom and guide young talent and that is priceless.

Who are the franchises who could place a bid for the senior Indian pace bowler?