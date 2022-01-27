Delhi: With a little less than three weeks to go for the mega auction, franchises would be finalising the players they want to place a bid for. The Capitals walk into the auction with Rs 47.5 Cr in their purse and they would look to be economical while bidding. They have already retained four players. They retained Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, and Prithvi Shaw. They have gaps that need to be filled at the auction.

Here are the players they could go for.

Manish Pandey: With Rishabh Pant being a left-hander, the Capitals would want a right-handed Indian batter and that is where Manish could come in. He has immense experience of playing IPL and is a match-winner on his day. The ex-SRH star could get a bid from the Capitals.

Devdutt Padikkal: The Capitals have retained Prithvi Shaw. They would be now looking for a left-handed opener and who better than Devdutt Padikkal. The young star has been in ominous form and he is likely to get a massive bid. The Capitals could very well eye him as he could be the future of the franchise.

Rahul Chahar: Wrist-spinners is an asset to have in IPL. Time and again they have won games single-handedly. With Amit Mishra at the fag end of his career, the Capitals could bid for Rahul Chahar. Chahar has been a key member of the Mumbai Indians side and could be a gamechanger at the Capitals.

The auction is set to take place on February 12-13 in Bengaluru.