Mumbai: Known for his predictions, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra made another one days ahead of the much-awaited IPL auction. Chopra predicted the most expensive uncapped Indian cricketer. Despite there being big names like Devdutt Padikkal and others, Chopra thinks Shahrukh Khan – who would play the role of a finisher – would bag the best deal among uncapped Indian stars.

“In my opinion, the finisher’s job is the most difficult because you get 10-15 deliveries. This is a very short list and whenever names from this list will come in the auction, I think they are going to go for a lot of money. That is why I feel, Shahrukh Khan will be the most expensive uncapped Indian at the IPL 2022 Auction,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.