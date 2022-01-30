<strong>Antigua:</strong> Yash Dhull-led India beat their Bangladesh counterparts in the quarters by five wickets to enter the U-19 World Cup semi-final on Saturday. The India U-19 team will now take on Australia in the semi-final and that will be a tough game. Throughout the campaign, India has been the team to beat and they look good to also make the summit clash. <p></p> <p></p>With the IPL mega auction coming up in a few days, a number of U-19 players would be looking for contracts. While all of them may not land up with a contract, senior Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckons allrounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar - who is good with the bat and the ball - will certainly bag a contract. <p></p> <p></p>"This player will certainly be picked at the IPL auction. Which franchise I cannot predict, but he will surely be purchased. His name is Rajvardhan Hangargekar," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. <p></p> <p></p>Comparing Hangargekar with Ishant Sharma, Ashwin said it is his inswingers that would trouble the batters. <p></p> <p></p>"He is a right-arm medium pacer, who can bowl the inswinger very well. Ishant Sharma is the only one who has the gift among present Indian right-arm pacers. Inswing can usually tuck in batters, which is why I feel he will be in demand," he added. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;