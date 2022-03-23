<strong>Mumbai, March 23: </strong>IPL newbie Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday confirmed the signature of Australia pacer Andrew Tye as a replacement for Englishman Mark Wood, who was previously ruled out of the tournament due to injury. <p></p> <p></p>Andrew Tye had picked hat-trick and taken 5 wickets on his IPL debut in 2017 for Gujarat Lions against Rising Pune Supergiants. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="fi">Ab apni baari hai, kyuki humari team mein Andrew Tye bhaari hai! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AbApniBaariHai?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AbApniBaariHai</a> &#x1f4aa;<a href="https://twitter.com/aj191?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@aj191</a> <p></p>&#x1f4f8;: Cricket Australia<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LucknowSuperGiants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LucknowSuperGiants</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TataIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TataIPL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UttarPradesh?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UttarPradesh</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lucknow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lucknow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSG2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSG2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CricketUpdates?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CricketUpdates</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CricketNews?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CricketNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/KNiL0oyO3m">pic.twitter.com/KNiL0oyO3m</a></p> <p></p> Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/LucknowIPL/status/1506641062558932998?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Andrew Tye, the Purple Cap winner of IPL 2018, replaces injured Mark Wood at Lucknow Super Giants.</p> <p></p>Andrew Tye had picked hat-trick &amp; taken 5 wickets on his IPL debut in 2017 for Gujarat Lions v Rising Pune Supergiant <p></p> <p></p> Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) <a href="https://twitter.com/bhaleraosarang/status/1506642120316436490?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">NOW, IT'S OFFICIAL! &#x1f525; <p></p> <p></p>Andrew Tye joins Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for Mark Wood!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KLRahul?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KLRahul</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LucknowSuperGiants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LucknowSuperGiants</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/P99PaJ3sp4">pic.twitter.com/P99PaJ3sp4</a></p> <p></p> Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) <a href="https://twitter.com/kunaalyaadav/status/1506640036229365767?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Tye has represented Australia in 32 T20Is and picked 47 wickets. The right-arm pacer, who is known for his slower balls and yorkers and has picked up 40 wickets in 27 IPL matches, will join LSG for the price of Rs 1 crore. <p></p> <p></p>Along with Tye, the Super Giants have last IPL season's second-highest wicket-taker Avesh Khan, Sri Lanka spearhead Dushmantha Chameera and Ankit Rajpoot as recognised specialist fast bowling options. They are expected to be backed up by the all-round skills of Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers. <p></p> <p></p>Lucknow who will be making their debut this season -- will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on March 28 when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>(With Inputs From IANS)</strong></em>