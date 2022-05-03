Mumbai, May 3: BCCI has announced the entire schedule of the Indian Premier League 2022 Playoffs on Tuesday as the tournament take turn towards the second-half of the league games. The league games finishes on 22nd May and the playoffs will start from May 24th onwards.

‘I am pleased to announce that the Playoff Stage of the IPL 2022 will be held in Ahmedabad and Kolkata. The mega final will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29 along with Qualifier 2 on May 27. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at the Eden Gardens on May 24 and May 25 respectively,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah told ANI.

“As far as the men’s IPL knock-out stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred per cent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22”, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly told.

As per a BCCI release, Qualifier 1 will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 24 followed by the Eliminator on May 25. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the final on May 27 and May 29 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 to be played from May 23 to May 28 will be held in Pune.

Schedule of the IPL 2022 Playoffs:

May 24: Qualifier 1 – Team 1 vs Team 2, Kolkata

May 25: Eliminator – Team 3 vs Team 4, Kolkata

May 27: Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1, Ahmedabad

May 29: Final – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, Ahmedabad

Women’s T20 Challenge

May 23: Match No.1, Pune (19:30 IST)

May 24: Match N.2, Pune (15:30 IST)

May 26: Match No.3, Pune (19:30 IST)

May 28: Final, Pune (19:30 IST)

(With Inputs From IANS)