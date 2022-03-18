Mark Wood Ruled Out Of IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants find themselves in a spot of bother with England fast bowler Mark Wood in all probability will not be a part of the IPL 2022 season due to an injury he sustained during the first Test match against West Indies in North Sound last week.

According to a report in espncricinfo, it is learnt that the Lucknow based franchise has been already intimated about his unavailibity in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League by the England Cricket Board (ECB) although an official announcement is yet to made by the franchise.

With only three overseas fast bowling options — in the form of Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis and Sri Lanka quick Dushmantha Chameera, the Super Giants would look to get a replacement at the earliest, given the fact that they play their first match on the 28th March which is just a week and a half away.

Holder and Stoinis will miss the first match of IPL 2022 given their engagement in the respective bilateral series with West Indies playing against England and Australia touring Pakistan. However, they are expected to be available for selection in the later stages of the IPL 2022.

Chameera, who was out of the India series due to an ankle injury is expected to be fit and available for selection from the start of the tournament.

Wood was a big buy for Lucknow and was an integral part of their plans going ahead in the tournament. He was bought for 7.5 crore (USD 1 million approx.) in the IPL mega auctions held in the month of February in Bengaluru.

Players bought at Auction: Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood (Ruled Out), Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav

Retained Players: KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis.