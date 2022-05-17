Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batsman Ajinkya Rahane was ruled out of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury, KKR announces on Twitter. Rahane got the injury during KKR’s last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune.

“Official announcement: Ajinkya Rahane is going to miss the remaining games of #IPL2022 due to a hamstring injury. Wish you a speedy recovery, The Knights camp will miss you,” KKR tweeted.

In KKR’s previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rahane got injured while batting and later, he did not come to the field as well. In the same match, Rahane scored 28 runs off 24 balls with the help of three sixes.

KKR had picked up Rahane for Rs 1 crore in the mega auction held in Bengaluru in February.

KKR is currently in sixth place in the points table with 12 points from 13 games. The side will next square off against Lucknow Super Giants.