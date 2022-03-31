New Delhi: MS Dhoni kick-started the 2022 Indian Premier League campaign with a bang as he found his lost form by scoring an unbeatable 38 ball 50 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match in a losing cause. CSK put up 131 runs on the board and in reply the Shreyas Iyer-led side won by a margin of 6 wickets. Now MS Dhoni is on the cusp of a massive T20 record when he take the pitch against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants.

MS Dhoni is just 15 runs short to complete 7000 T20 runs in his illustrious cricketing career. When he gets to the record, he will be the 6th Indian batsman to reach the mark, someone who has batted in the lower middle order for his teams.

ICYMI: A massive roar and a warm reception by the Wankhede crowd for the legendary @msdhoni 😍 💛 👏#TATAIPL | #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/6ZecoUHgbU IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2022

A lot of questions were asked of MS Dhoni’s form in the IPL. Last season he scored only 114 runs in 16 matches. Even though his side went onto clinch a 4th IPL crown but Dhoni failed to deliver with the bat.

Fast forward in 2022, he is no longer the captain of the side and has passed the responsibility to Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja’s tactics in the first match didn’t go as planned as the defending champions had to start their campaign off on a losing note.