Ahmedabad: In hours from now, the Narendra Modi stadium would be all decked up for the IPL final. What adds to the fun is the fact that Gujarat will be playing for the first time at home and it would be the big summit clash. Before Gujarat get ready to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals, there would be a spectacular closing ceremony. The preparations for the event peaked on Saturday evening as the stars and the performers went through their final rehearsals.

While Ranveer Singh is expected to perform along with AR Rahman, choreographer Neeti Mohan took to Twitter and posted a video clip. In the clip, you will get a look into the behind the scenes of the event. By the looks of this video, it looks like the closing ceremony would be a colourful affair. While sharing the video, Neeti confessed that she is ‘stoked’ to be performing alongside AR Rahman. She captioned the clip as: “Excitement level 💯 Stoked to be performing with @arrahman sir and gang for the IPL closing ceremony in Ahemdabad #IPLFinal.”