Mumbai: Over the last couple of years, the glitz and glamour of IPL has been dented thanks to the persisting pandemic. But in 2022, things could be different as the Indian cricket board has roped in actor Ranveer Singh and singer AR Rahman to perform in the closing ceremony that will take place ahead of the final in Ahmedabad on May 29.

In an exclusive report on Sportstar, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is quoted as saying that it will be a ‘special’ show as the country gets ready to celebrate its 75th year of Independence.

“With Ahmedabad hosting the final, we will celebrate the 75th independence of the country, marking the journey of Indian cricket with a special show,” Ganguly said as quoted by Sportstar.