New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings match against Punjab Kings on Monday went down the wire in the last over as the Mayank Agarwal-led side emerged victorious by 11 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. During the run-chase, Chennai’s Ambati Rayudu was in top-notch form as he was smoking sixes into the stands. During the 16th over when Rayudu smashed a maximum, a girl’s reaction was shown on the big screen and the snapshot of the girl went viral on social media.

The mystery girl rocked a yellow top in support of Chennai Super Kings and the fangirl is none other than actress Shruti Tuli who came to watch the match at Wankhede.

Tuli’s reaction was shown another 2-3 times on the screen when Rayudu and Dhoni was batting for CSK.

‘Not the result I was hoping for, but loved every minute of it’, Tuli posted on Instagram about the match.

In 2013, she kick-started her career at Miss India Diva beauty pageant contest. At the end she was the first finalist of the event. Apart from being an actress she has also worked as a model. She finished 3rd in the Miss Universe India beauty event as well and has worked with MNC’s for brand endorsements.

Rayudu’s knock of 78 off 39 went in vain as he was castled by Kagiso Rabada in the 18th over. Punjab Kings are currently now at 6th position whereas Chennai remain at the 9th slot.