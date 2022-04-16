New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler Umran Malik has been the talk of the town since the start of this year’s IPL edition. The youngster from Jammu and Kashmir has been a bit expensive, however, has bowled with rapid face making the life of batters a bit difficult from time to time. Even the SRH coaching staff have been highly impressed with his fast bowling.

Even SRH fast bowling coach Dale Steyn couldn’t hide his reaction to Umran’s seering yorker to KKR captain Shreyas Iyer. The video features Steyn getting up from his seat and going straight to Muttiah Muralidharan who was sitting next to him. In a conversation with Star Sports, Steyn revealed his conversation with Muralidharan

“I’m not going to lie to you. Sometimes, the players’ genius comes out. Murali (Muttiah Muralitharan) actually said that he thinks the perfect ball to bowl right now is a yorker. Tom Moody (SRH head coach) and I turned around and said, ‘no, if he bowls a yorker now, he is going to be hit for a four over his head’. He runs in, bowls a yorker, and knocks the stumps out of the ground! So, honestly, what do I know,”

“The genius is in the players, guys. They have to do what they have to do, and when they have to do it I just jumped into Murali! I was like, “you are a spin bowling coach and now you are making these amazing calls,” he added.

The 22-year-old has consistently bowled deliveries clocking 145 to 150 km per hour this IPL. He bowled the fastest delivery in IPL history with the one clocking 153.1 km/hour against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

But he has leaked quite a lot of runs too — 173 in five matches so far for five wickets at an economy of 9.61. But Moody is not worried, saying “there is going to be a higher economy” due to his style of bowling.

“At the end of the day, when you are bowling 150 kph in this format, you don’t expect you are not going to go for runs. He goes for a lot of runs behind the wicket. But it’s not like he is getting smashed down the ground or through the covers,” Moody said.