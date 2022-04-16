Mumbai: Dale Steyn has been a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise as a player and now as a member of the support staff. But, fans who have seen Steyn over the years, would not have seen him so excited like he was after young Umran Malik clean bowled Shreyas Iyer with a corker yorker. Once the furniture was disturbed, Steyn – who was in the dugout – was over the moon celebrating the wicket with Muttaiah Muralitharan.

It was the last ball of the 10th over that dismissed the KKR captain. Shreyas moved around his crease trying to put the bowler off, but the ploy backfired as the young fast bowler stuck to his strength and bowled a superb yorker that crashed into the stumps.

Here is the video:

After the seven-wicket win over KKR, Kane Williamson hailed Malik and said that he has been working hard.

“It is just about getting the fields right for Malik. He touches 150ks on every ball and has been nicked off for fours. But he has been patient. There are many little things we can work on, and the guys are working on them. We’re seeing the improvement,” Williamson said at the post-match presentation.