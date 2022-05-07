Mumbai: It is not everyday that you see a team successfully defending nine runs off the last over. On Friday, Daniel Sams did that successfully against Gujarat Titans in a game that went down to the wire at the Brabourne stadium. Sams was the hero as Mumbai managed to upset the table toppers, registering their second win of the season. Following the win, Sams revealed his plan for the last over. He said he was looking to bowl his best deliveries and was happy that his slower deliveries did not let him down.

“I just kind of look at it as I have nothing to lose here, probably the odds are in the batters favour, so I thought I will stick to my best ball and lucky enough I was able to keep it inside the wide line. Viewing it from the outside it will probably look like that (gutsy), but for me I was just trying to stick to my best ball, the slower ball is something I go to and happy it paid off,” Sams said at the post-match presentation.