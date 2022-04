IPL 2022: David Hussey Hopeful of Chennai's Chances vs Faf Du Plessis-Led Bangalore

Mumbai: Despite four losses on the trot, Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey believes his team can still get back in contention for a playoff spot. Ahead of the RCB game, Hussey says there is nothing to worry about and it is about getting the basics right.

“I am still really confident with the team, and the guys are working hard. I don’t think we are too far away hopefully, and as you say, once we get one win on the board, then things can grow from there. I think we just got to bring it right back to the basics. We can’t get too worried about what’s happened in the past, and we cannot get worried about winning two or three games in a row in the future,” Hussey said in a video posted by CSK on their social handles.