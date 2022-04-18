Pune: It was a win to remember for the Gujarat Titans. It is a kind of a win that would give the dressing room a confidence boost. Following Gujarat’s three-wicket win over Chennai on Sunday, young Abhinav Manohar praised David Miller and Rashid Khan for their heroics during the game. He also admitted that he did not leave his seat while the two were in the middle.

“Miller played a blinder, and so did Rashid. I was sitting in the same place, I didn’t move. It was a great team effort today. Lots of pressure for Rashid today, he bowled well. There is no pressure from the management, I just want to go out there and express myself, so I am enjoying myself,” he said after the match.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 169 for 5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 73; Alzarri Joseph 2/34). Gujarat Titans: 170 for 7 in 19.5 overs (David Miller 94; Dwayne Bravo 3/23, Maheesh Theekshana 2/24).