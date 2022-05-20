Mumbai: Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a do or die encounter on Saturday. This match will be critical for Delhi as their chances for playoff qualification depends a lot upon the result in contrary to Mumbai. Ahead of this encounter, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has made a snarky remark in form a tweet which has gone viral.

Jindal, who has been quite vocal on cricket affairs, tweeted right after the RCB vs GT game. See tweet here:

Never liked anyone doing any favors for us anyway – equation is simple – we win on Saturday and we get the opportunity of going further in @IPL – if we don’t – then we are out and don’t deserve to be in the playoffs, have full confidence in my boys – let’s do this @DelhiCapitals Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) May 19, 2022

Delhi Capitals will have their fortune in their own hands as they aim to pull all stops against season’s favourite whipping boys Mumbai Indians in what will be a virtual IPL “quarter-final” clash for Rishabh Pant’s men.

While DC have everything to play for, MI will like to cap off the season on a winning note although it would count for little for the five-time champions, who suffered due to poor auction strategy.

In case of Mumbai Indians, the only area of interest is whether legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun finally gets a game after having warmed the bench for 27 straight games across two seasons.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has indicated that they would blood some new faces in the final game. So far 22 players have played in 13 games.

The equation is as simple as it can get for the Capitals (+0.255) as they simply need to beat Mumbai Indians to pip Royal Challengers Bangalore (-0.253) on better net run-rate.