<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a do or die encounter on Saturday. This match will be critical for Delhi as their chances for playoff qualification depends a lot upon the result in contrary to Mumbai. Ahead of this encounter, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has made a snarky remark in form a tweet which has gone viral. <p></p> <p></p>Jindal, who has been quite vocal on cricket affairs, tweeted right after the RCB vs GT game. See tweet here: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Never liked anyone doing any favors for us anyway - equation is simple - we win on Saturday and we get the opportunity of going further in <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IPL</a> - if we don't - then we are out and don't deserve to be in the playoffs, have full confidence in my boys - let's do this <a href="https://twitter.com/DelhiCapitals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DelhiCapitals</a></p> <p></p> Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) <a href="https://twitter.com/ParthJindal11/status/1527368437839712257?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 19, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Delhi Capitals will have their fortune in their own hands as they aim to pull all stops against season's favourite whipping boys Mumbai Indians in what will be a virtual IPL "quarter-final" clash for Rishabh Pant's men. <p></p> <p></p>While DC have everything to play for, MI will like to cap off the season on a winning note although it would count for little for the five-time champions, who suffered due to poor auction strategy. <p></p> <p></p>In case of Mumbai Indians, the only area of interest is whether legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun finally gets a game after having warmed the bench for 27 straight games across two seasons. <p></p> <p></p>Skipper Rohit Sharma has indicated that they would blood some new faces in the final game. So far 22 players have played in 13 games. <p></p> <p></p>The equation is as simple as it can get for the Capitals (+0.255) as they simply need to beat Mumbai Indians to pip Royal Challengers Bangalore (-0.253) on better net run-rate.