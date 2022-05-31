‘I Won’t Forget That Day’ – Devon Conway Spills Beans On MS Dhoni’s Best Knock in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had an ordinary outing in the IPL 2022. The defending champions failed to live up to the expectations and crashed out of the tournament before the playoffs, after losing 10 out of 14 games.

There was not a lot to cheer for CSK fans this season, barring a scintillating last over win over rivals Mumbai. Chasing a moderate target of 157, CSK needed 48 off 18 balls with four wickets in hand and MS Dhoni at the crease. Given MSD’s struggles of late, the task looked stiff. However, ‘Thala’ turned back the clock and scored 28 off 13, including 16 in the final four balls of the match, to take CSK to a win.

During his peak, Dhoni was considered the greatest finisher in limited-overs cricket. Showing nerves of steel, Dhoni took India to many memorable wins from unfavourable situations.

Meanwhile, CSK batter Devon Conway, who had flown to South Africa for his marriage during MI vs CSK game, said that he wishes he could have seen Dhoni finish the game against Mumbai from the dugout, adding that it would have been a special feeling.

“Dhoni is class, I really wished I was there in the dugout when he finished the game against Mumbai, to experience the feeling of Dhoni magic, I was cheering for every run during that match from South Africa, I won’t forget that day, ” said Conway in a video posted by the franchise’s Twitter handle.

Reckoning the Season that was through the CONway lens! Watch the full ? ? https://t.co/ROhg05BP82#WhistlePodu #Yellove ?? pic.twitter.com/uEmZeRnLKO Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 31, 2022

Conway was one of the few positives for CSK this season. The batter didn’t play much but made a significant contribution in the limited games he played. The Kiwi scored 252 runs in seven innings at a strike-rate of 145.66.