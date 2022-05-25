Kolkata: Rajat Patidar stole the show on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the IPL Eliminator between Bangalore and Lucknow. Patidar walked in early when RCB captain Faf du Plessis departed early. Patidar took his time early with Virat Kohli, but once the ex-RCB captain perished – Patidar shifted gears. Patidar stepped it up and got to his maiden IPL century with a six off merely 49 balls.

Kohli and the entire RCB team were on their feet celebrating Patidar’s century. Patidar ended up unbeaten on 112* off 54 balls. His innings was laced with 12 fours and seven sixes. He also became the

Here is the reaction of the RCB side from the dugout after Patidar’s ton.