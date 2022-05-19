New Delhi: DY Patil Stadium witnessed an Indian Premier League classic on Wednesday night as Lucknow Super Giants salvaged a thrilling 2-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Batting first, Lucknow put up a total of 210, where openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul stitched the highest opening partnership in the history of the cash-rich league. In reply Kolkata fell short by 2 runs, where Rinku Singh almost took his side over the finishing line with his gutsy knock. But in the last over of the match, Evin Lewis took a blinder to turn the tables to LSG’s favour and sent Rinku back to the pavilion.

In the 5th ball of the 19th over, Rinku initially was looking to go over extra cover but sliced the slower and wider delivery of Marcus Stoinis. For a while, seemed like it would land between the two fielders, but Lewis from deep backward point ran across and stretched out his left hand to pull off a stunning catch.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:-

Don’t think we will collectively get over that Evin Lewis catch for a long long time! 🙌🏼 #KKRvsLSG Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 18, 2022

What an amazing game. Congratulations @LucknowIPL on qualifying for the playoffs. Well played @rinkusingh235 👍 Evin Lewis catch was the difference #TataIPL #LSGvKKR S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 18, 2022

Evin Lewis .what the what is happening 😳 Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 18, 2022

Evin Lewis with a one handed Blinder, my goodness. What a game, what a finish. Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 18, 2022