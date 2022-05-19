<strong>New Delhi: </strong>DY Patil Stadium witnessed an Indian Premier League classic on Wednesday night as Lucknow Super Giants salvaged a thrilling 2-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. <p></p> <p></p>Batting first, Lucknow put up a total of 210, where openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul stitched the highest opening partnership in the history of the cash-rich league. In reply Kolkata fell short by 2 runs, where Rinku Singh almost took his side over the finishing line with his gutsy knock. But in the last over of the match, Evin Lewis took a blinder to turn the tables to LSG's favour and sent Rinku back to the pavilion. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Evin Lewis takes unbelievable catch. <p></p>gautam gambhir reaction also unbelievable <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSGvsKKR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSGvsKKR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EvinLewis?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EvinLewis</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KLRahul?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KLRahul</a> <a href="https://t.co/bunaMkyN6S">pic.twitter.com/bunaMkyN6S</a></p> <p></p> Vineet Sharma (@Vineetsharma906) <a href="https://twitter.com/Vineetsharma906/status/1527101633397923840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 19, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>In the 5th ball of the 19th over, Rinku initially was looking to go over extra cover but sliced the slower and wider delivery of Marcus Stoinis. For a while, seemed like it would land between the two fielders, but Lewis from deep backward point ran across and stretched out his left hand to pull off a stunning catch. <p></p> <p></p>Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:- <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Don't think we will collectively get over that Evin Lewis catch for a long long time! &#x1f64c;&#x1f3fc; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KKRvsLSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KKRvsLSG</a></p> <p></p> Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) <a href="https://twitter.com/gauravkapur/status/1526983854040678400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What an amazing game. Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/LucknowIPL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LucknowIPL</a> on qualifying for the playoffs. Well played <a href="https://twitter.com/rinkusingh235?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rinkusingh235</a> &#x1f44d; Evin Lewis catch was the difference <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TataIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TataIPL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSGvKKR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSGvKKR</a></p> <p></p> S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) <a href="https://twitter.com/s_badrinath/status/1526984907469168640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Evin Lewis .what the what is happening &#x1f633;</p> <p></p> Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) <a href="https://twitter.com/cricketaakash/status/1526982732576083968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Evin Lewis with a one handed Blinder, my goodness. What a game, what a finish.</p> <p></p> Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) <a href="https://twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra/status/1526982770320605184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This catch is still playing in my head, Evin Lewis you goddamn catching legend, how the hell did you pull that off man?!?!?!?! <a href="https://t.co/3m7CioTfr0">pic.twitter.com/3m7CioTfr0</a></p> <p></p> mister t-man (@techsaturation) <a href="https://twitter.com/techsaturation/status/1526986790069886976?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>