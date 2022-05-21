Mumbai: From missing Deepak Chahar for the entire season to mid-season change of captaincy, things have not gone the way of the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022. Chennai’s season got off to a terrible start as they could not win at all. Suddenly in the middle of the season, Jadeja stepped down as the captain of the side and MS Dhoni took over. While plaudits have kept commenting on this, ex-India star Ajay Jadeja is the latest to opine on the CSK captaincy saga.

As per the ex-cricketer, it may be a little unfair for Jadeja but this was inevitable with Dhoni around.

“Many players have come who have done well in batting and bowling, but there hasn’t been a leader like MS Dhoni. That too, in this era, where there is an added pressure because of social media. It was a little unfair (for Ravindra Jadeja), but with Dhoni there, it was inevitable,” Ajay Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.