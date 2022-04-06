<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Thanks to Shahbaz Ahmed-Dinesh Karthik's crucial match-winning 33-ball 67 runs partnership against Rajasthan on Tuesday, Bangalore went over the line and registered an important win. At a certain point of time, Bangalore was struggling at 87 for five, but the way Shahbaz and Karthik played there was no looking back for RCB. <p></p> <p></p>Following the win, RCB captain Faf Du Plessis was all praise for the two. Calling Karthik and asset, Faf said with a character like him such things are expected. <p></p> <p></p>"To pull it out of nowhere, you need some great characters and DK is as great a character as you can get. His composure under pressure is amazing. He is really calm and such a great asset to us," Faf said at the post-match presentation. <p></p> <p></p>Faf also hailed Shahbaz for the support he provided Karthik and said he would be a key player this season. "People think that since he (Shahbaz) is a small skinny guy, he can't hit it long but he can smash it a long way. We didn't bowl him today because of the wet ball and left-hander being around but he'll definitely play a long part in this season," Faf added. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;