Dubai: A piece of news that would bring a smile to the faces of Chennai Super Kings is the fact that a franchise official has gone on to confirm that MS Dhoni would be the first player for whom the retention card would be used.

Speaking to ANI, a CSK official said the first retention card at the auction will be used to retain the captain of the ship. “There will be retention and that is a fact. The number of retentions isn’t something we are aware of yet. But honestly, that is secondary in MS’ case because the first card will be used for him. The ship needs its captain and rest assured he will be back next year,” the official said.

The 40-year-old had expressed his desire to feature in yellow and play his farewell match at Chennai. Now, it seems that would happen.