New Delhi: The Indian Premier League franchises have announced their retained players on Tuesday as all the existing eight teams get ready for the Mega Auction, which is scheduled to take place in Jan-Feb 2022.

There have been a number of surprise picks and exclusions made by the franchises for the upcoming season. Players like Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel and Ben Stokes didn’t find a place in their respective teams. Hyderabad has gone with Umran Malik, Abdul Samad as surprise retention picks for next season. Punjab earlier announced they won’t be retaining any players, but later on retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh.

Likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma will play for their existing franchises but Kohli won’t be reprising his role as the RCB Captain. The Bangalore side will have a new captain in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. Kolkata Knight Riders will also see a new captain as they have let go former skippers Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan from the team.

Remaining purse of IPL teams ahead of Mega Auction:

Punjab Kings – 72cr.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 68cr.

Rajasthan Royals – 62cr.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – 57cr.

Chennai Super Kings – 48cr.

Mumbai Indians– 48cr.

Kolkata Knight Riders – 48cr.

Delhi Capitals – 47.5cr.

Punjab will go into the auction with the highest purse of 72 cr. and Delhi will come as the franchise with the lowest purse. IPL will also see two new teams as in Lucknow and Ahmedabad. A lot of big players are now free and both of the new franchises will be eager to make a mark with a strong team.