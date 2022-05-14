Mumbai: Over the years, IPL has given a platform to unheralded talent to shine. Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are some of the best products of the IPL. This year Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik is making the headlines for his pace.

The J&K-born cricketer has clocked speeds in excess of 150 kmph consistently and has the fastest ball of the tournament to his name. Impressed by his pace, ex-Australian legend Glenn McGrath reckons Malik can make it into any team in the world if he can combine control with that sheer pace.

“Sheer pace is important but Umran Malik has to be prepared to put the work in to get that control and if he can combine control with that sheer pace then he’ll get into any team in the world,” McGrath told Sportstar.